Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,395 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Shares of COP stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.60.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.