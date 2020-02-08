Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WRK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Westrock by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,426,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,106,000 after purchasing an additional 357,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Westrock by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,096,000 after purchasing an additional 98,965 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Westrock by 50.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,396,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,341,000 after purchasing an additional 799,557 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Westrock by 716.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,834,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,187 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Westrock by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,522,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,513,000 after purchasing an additional 34,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Citigroup upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westrock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

Shares of WRK opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Westrock Co has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.73%.

In other Westrock news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 41,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,674,611.84. Also, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 300 shares of company stock worth $12,467 and have sold 255,618 shares worth $10,378,523. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

