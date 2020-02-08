Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock opened at $145.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.88 and a 12 month high of $145.72. The company has a market capitalization of $201.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.