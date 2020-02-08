Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 54,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $578,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 123,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Enbridge by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $42.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6119 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 108.78%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

