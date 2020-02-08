Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 2.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.9% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 66,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 8.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

PPL opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

