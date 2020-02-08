Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 48.3% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX opened at $166.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.09. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

