Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) Shares Up 0.2%

Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc (TSE:PL)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.84 and last traded at C$10.82, 87,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 67,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.80.

PL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price target on Pinnacle Renewable and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable from C$9.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $347.08 million and a P/E ratio of 183.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.22.

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$92.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL)

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

