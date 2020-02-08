Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.17.

Get Pinterest alerts:

NYSE:PINS traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,486,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,627,858. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.78. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a current ratio of 13.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 120.14% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $1,341,018.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 368,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,498,421.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $1,319,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,720 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 9,401.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,835,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,015,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605,750 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2,709.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,747,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,805 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 486.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,402 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,705,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,986 shares during the period. 22.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.