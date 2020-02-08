Piper Sandler Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from to in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2020 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $17.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up from $975.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $820.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $901.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $862.61.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $864.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $578.61 and a fifty-two week high of $893.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $859.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $818.09. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,960,000 after purchasing an additional 72,047 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $3,407,000. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

