Piper Sandler Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $1,600.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2020 earnings at $12.52 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $13.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $14.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $14.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $54.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $14.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $15.90 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $16.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

Alphabet stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,479.23. 1,171,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,208. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,503.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,416.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,286.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 54.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total transaction of $40,315.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock valued at $316,798,003. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $695,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 74,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,978,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

