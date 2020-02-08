Piper Sandler Raises Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Price Target to

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from to in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Qiagen’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qiagen from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Qiagen from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.23.

Get Qiagen alerts:

NYSE:QGEN opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $43.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average of $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 33.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 25.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.