Pirl (PIRL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,884.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. Pirl has a total market cap of $520,836.00 and $6,884.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pirl has traded up 20.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 64,558,583 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

