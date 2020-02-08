Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Upgraded to Buy by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Plains GP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Plains GP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Plains GP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.67.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.58. 2,049,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,225. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Plains GP’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Plains GP will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 73.47%.

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Everardo Goyanes bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $358,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,332.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 236.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth $204,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.