Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Downgraded by Sidoti

Sidoti downgraded shares of Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PLT. TheStreet cut Plantronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plantronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Plantronics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Plantronics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Get Plantronics alerts:

PLT opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. Plantronics has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $599.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.94.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

In other news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer purchased 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.89 per share, for a total transaction of $95,767.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,830.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,121,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,163,000 after acquiring an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,390,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,015,000 after acquiring an additional 682,497 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 42,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 392,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.