Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 341 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,228,229,000 after acquiring an additional 219,447 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $224,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 59.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,720,000 after acquiring an additional 97,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $102,209,000. 33.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,635.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,479.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,017.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,500.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,416.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,286.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.