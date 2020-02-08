PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $32,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.18.

In related news, EVP Vicki C. Henn sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $565,747.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,747 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $153.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,275. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $118.70 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.62 and its 200 day moving average is $145.49.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

