PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 98.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,334 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at $23,436,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 475.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 214,687 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $9,072,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at $7,249,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in PNM Resources by 110.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 218,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 114,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNM shares. Barclays upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.65. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.17. PNM Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.50%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.