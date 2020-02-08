Populous Price Up 26.7% Over Last 7 Days (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Populous token can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00004595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, HitBTC, OKEx and LATOKEN. Populous has a market capitalization of $24.19 million and $2.43 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Populous has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.88 or 0.03436152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00220559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00034848 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00130696 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Populous

Populous’ genesis date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, LATOKEN, CoinExchange, HitBTC, OKEx, DragonEX, Bithumb, Kucoin, Binance and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

