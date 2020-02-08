Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Set at C$3.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PD. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on Precision Drilling from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$1.80 to C$2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Precision Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.47.

Precision Drilling stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.62. 661,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,031. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.67. The company has a market cap of $463.39 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.91, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$1.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.05.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

