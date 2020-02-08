Premier Global Infrastructure Trust (LON:PGIT) Shares Up 0.8%

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:PGIT) shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 134.25 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 133.50 ($1.76), 20,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 27,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.50 ($1.74).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 130.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 128.78. The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 13.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 million and a PE ratio of -3.28.

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Company Profile (LON:PGIT)

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Premier Portfolio Managers Limited. It is managed by Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy, water and infrastructure sectors.

