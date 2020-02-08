President Energy (LON:PPC) Downgraded by Panmure Gordon to “Sell”

Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of President Energy (LON:PPC) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of President Energy in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 7 ($0.09) price target on shares of President Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 7 ($0.09) price target on shares of President Energy in a research report on Monday.

President Energy stock traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3.90 ($0.05). 469,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 million and a P/E ratio of 13.00. President Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 9.33 ($0.12).

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

