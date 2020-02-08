Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $34,000 Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,395,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,200. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.09. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $151.93. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $294,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 21,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,089,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,503. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCA. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.81.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

