Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period.

Get SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SHE traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,988. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 1-year low of $68.25 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.