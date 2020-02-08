Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,176 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,329 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.6% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after acquiring an additional 961,771 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,395,131,000 after acquiring an additional 516,977 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,004,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,137,402,000 after acquiring an additional 321,849 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $829,728,000 after acquiring an additional 288,623 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intel by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $628,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,130 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.83. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $286.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.