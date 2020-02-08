Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 297 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,148 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in General Motors by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,843 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 96,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.63. 14,434,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,236,358. General Motors has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of General Motors from to in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.