Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 57 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Anthem by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,028,000 after purchasing an additional 322,073 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,244,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,234,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,431,000 after purchasing an additional 142,246 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $187,621,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 583,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,033,000 after purchasing an additional 219,977 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.77.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.48. 1,597,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,566. The stock has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.92. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

