Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRGS shares. Sidoti started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $565,887.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,687.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $33,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 34.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,310,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.90. 324,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,404. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.22.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $123.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.39%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.82%.

Progress Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

