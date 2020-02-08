PROS (NYSE:PRO) Announces Earnings Results

PROS (NYSE:PRO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. PROS had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PROS stock traded down $5.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.23. 1,196,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. PROS has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $75.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.45.

Get PROS alerts:

PRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on PROS to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PROS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $678,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,706 shares in the company, valued at $12,595,407.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Greg Petersen sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $118,663.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,993 shares of company stock worth $1,040,681. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.