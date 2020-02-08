ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $66.12

Shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.12 and traded as low as $65.84. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $66.48, with a volume of 253,373 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 540.4% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 126,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 106,639 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,558,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,271,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 142,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,602,000 after buying an additional 48,021 shares in the last quarter.

