Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.12

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.12 and traded as high as $22.22. Provident Financial shares last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 11 shares.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Provident Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $165.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 4.61%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 255,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Provident Financial by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Provident Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

