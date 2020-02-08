Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,652 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 32.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 428.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 10.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $94.67 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $106.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.80.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.22%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

