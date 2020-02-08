PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.57.

Get PTC alerts:

NASDAQ:PTC traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.03. The stock had a trading volume of 524,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,314. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.98. PTC has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $102.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.47 and a beta of 1.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $26,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,626. 9.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of PTC by 386.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.