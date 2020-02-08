Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 474.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,466 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,216,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,763,000 after acquiring an additional 418,164 shares during the period. Teilinger Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,537,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,727,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,455,000 after acquiring an additional 378,227 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 797,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,524,000 after acquiring an additional 289,791 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,599,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,457,000 after acquiring an additional 263,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $96,904.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,627.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,325 shares of company stock worth $253,979 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

PEG traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,594,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,972. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.26 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

