Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on PLSE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Shares of PLSE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.72. 50,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,263. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.74.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 11.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 463,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 17.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 108,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

