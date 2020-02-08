Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PBYI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.92.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $12.80. 1,962,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,092. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.77. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 325.89%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

