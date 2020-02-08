Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

PRPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.93.

Shares of PRPL stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 326,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.75 million, a PE ratio of -94.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of -0.45. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $117.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.29 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 57,779.57% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Innohold, Llc sold 7,552,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $52,864,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,552,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,864,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,223,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $8,567,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,223,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,567,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,283,120 shares of company stock worth $72,306,020 in the last three months. Insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 1,705.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $1,215,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.