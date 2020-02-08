Purplebricks Group’s (PURP) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Purplebricks Group from GBX 124 ($1.63) to GBX 117 ($1.54) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Purplebricks Group stock opened at GBX 111.20 ($1.46) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $341.17 million and a PE ratio of -8.24. Purplebricks Group has a 52-week low of GBX 88.50 ($1.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 179.10 ($2.36). The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 120.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 115.53.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in real estate agency business in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company combines local property experts and technology to help make the process of selling, buying, or letting more convenient, transparent, and cost effective.

