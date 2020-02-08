Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Q BioMed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

QBIO traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 76,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,669. Q BioMed has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 5.26.

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies. It is also developing Man-01, a pre-clinical lead candidate for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma; BM-001 for the treatment of rare pediatric nonverbal autism spectrum disorder; and Uttroside-B for liver cancer.

