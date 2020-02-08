Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.52-1.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.51. Qiagen also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.52-1.54 EPS.
Shares of QGEN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,250. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $43.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92.
Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Qiagen will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Qiagen Company Profile
QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.
