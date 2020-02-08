Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.52-1.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.51. Qiagen also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.52-1.54 EPS.

Shares of QGEN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,250. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $43.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Qiagen will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Qiagen from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Qiagen from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.23.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.