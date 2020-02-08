Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $9,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 5,205.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,023,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,584 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 879.5% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 382,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,974,000 after acquiring an additional 343,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 142.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 301,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,212,000 after acquiring an additional 176,681 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 100.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 166,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at $10,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,089,665.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,793.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 500 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $50,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,644 shares in the company, valued at $983,591.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,308 shares of company stock worth $2,121,779. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $105.15 on Friday. Qorvo Inc has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $122.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.67.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

