Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 1,563 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Micron Technology by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 74,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 20,361 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 517.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 108,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $56.88 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $60.56. The firm has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Mizuho increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.37.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

