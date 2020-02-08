Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 104,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 147,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 46,698 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on Corteva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

CTVA stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion and a PE ratio of 21.71. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.