Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $219,000 Stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,921,000 after purchasing an additional 371,171 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Dover by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,090,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,585,000 after purchasing an additional 160,869 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 584,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dover by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,966,000 after purchasing an additional 146,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Dover by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $117.31 on Friday. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $86.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.73.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 357,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,887,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $718,079.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,114 shares of company stock worth $1,234,186 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on shares of Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

