Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.59. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 192.41%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

