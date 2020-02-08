Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,717,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 161,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at $716,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on IHG shares. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.56. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $57.90 and a fifty-two week high of $71.02.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.