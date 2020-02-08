Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 202 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Waters by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 108,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,572,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,243,883,000 after acquiring an additional 854,002 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 345.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ian King sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.19, for a total transaction of $506,326.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $3,563,612. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Waters currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $207.13.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $217.36 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $199.11 and a 1 year high of $255.21. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.21 and its 200 day moving average is $221.31.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Waters’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

