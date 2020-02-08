Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 34 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in ServiceNow by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $757,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total value of $38,141.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,210,636.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Schneider sold 2,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $805,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,235,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,863 shares of company stock valued at $26,573,866 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $341.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $355.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $305.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 599.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $308.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on ServiceNow from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.93.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

