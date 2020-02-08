QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.42. 10,719,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,230,184. The company has a market cap of $103.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $49.91 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 65.72%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.