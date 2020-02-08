QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.80-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9-5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.08 billion.QUALCOMM also updated its Q2 guidance to 0.80-0.95 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.42. 10,664,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,241,923. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.92. The firm has a market cap of $103.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $49.91 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,603.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

