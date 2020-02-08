QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14, RTT News reports. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-0.95 EPS and its Q2 guidance to 0.80-0.95 EPS.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $87.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.76. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $96.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.92. The stock has a market cap of $103.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,276,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,318.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

